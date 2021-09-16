Kanye West reacts to Kim Kardashians Met Gala outfit

Kanye West reacts to Kim Kardashian's Met Gala outfit

Web Desk

Kim Kardashian turned heads by dressing entirely in black, with even her face covered in thick black fabric at the Met Gala on Monday .

Her companion, a man wearing a blackout hoodie, was initially thought to be her estranged husband Kanye West, but Vogue.com said later it was Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia.



Months after filing for divorce from the rapper, Kim joined her estranged husband as he unveiled his latest album "Donda" for tens of thousands of fans at an Atlanta sports arena in July.

Their relations seem to have improved since the "Keeping Up with The Kardashians" star filed for divorce from Kanye West.

The rapper on Thursday took to Instagram and shared Kim's picture from Met Gala 2o21. While he shared the picture without any caption, his fans were convinced that that it was an expression of love and an attempt to get back together with reality TV star.



