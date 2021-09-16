Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick's bond on the rocks after DM drama

According to an insider, friendship between the former flames is non-existent

Kourtney Kardashian is not in any sort of contact with ex and the father of her three kids, Scott Disick.



“Outside of coparenting, Scott and Kourtney’s relationship is nonexistent,” the source said of the Poosh founder and the Flip It Like Disick alum.

“He’s really just focused on being there for his kids and spending time with them, as well as focused on his brand and any opportunities that come his way," the source added.

Another insider earlier revealed things got worse when Kourtney started dating Travis Barker.

“What’s really got him riled up is the effect Travis [Barker] and Kourtney’s relationship is having on his relationship with Kourtney,” they said.

Disick recently broke up with Amelia Hamlin Gray.

“Amelia was the one who ended things,” a source told Us Weekly, noting that the split wasn’t related to the Talentless founder’s recent drama with Kardashian’s ex Younes Bendjima. “This breakup was coming regardless.”