Salman Khan enjoys gorgeous sunrise in Turkey ahead of ‘Tiger 3’ shoot

Bollywood's Dabangg Khan, Salman Khan recently wrapped the shoot of his upcoming, much-anticipated film Tiger 3 in Turkey.

While the actor has been super busy filming the action-packed film, which is the third installment of popular Tiger Zinda Hai franchise, Salman managed to take some time out of his busy schedule and enjoy the beauty of Turkey.

In his latest Instagram post, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor has shared a glimpse of the mesmerizing sunrise in Cappadocia. On Monday, he shared his stunning shot clicked on the shoot location in Cappadocia, where he can be seen enjoying a breathtaking view of the sunrise.





Khan captioned the photo, “Sunrise … #cappadocia #turkey.”

Not just Salman, but the film’s leading lady Katrina Kaif also had a lot of fun in Turkey. Earlier, she shared beautiful pictures of herself soaking up the sun in Istanbul. The actress was seen wearing a beautiful off-shoulder dress. She captioned her pictures with Turkey's national flag, followed by a heart emoticon.





Salman’s recent dance video from Turkey is also making rounds on the internet. The actor has won the hearts of his millions of fans as he performed his iconic steps from song Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din from his film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, to celebrate the wrap of the Tiger 3 shoot in Turkey.

Turkish fans of the Ek Tha Tiger actor also joined him to shake a leg with their favorite star. The video has gone viral on social media.



