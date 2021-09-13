



MTV VMAs 2021: Camila Cabello gears up to grace stage for memorable performance

Singer Camila Cabello will be performing at the MTV Music Awards as she shared a BTS snapshot from the rehearsals of her performance on social media.



The award show would feature numerous promising and incredible singers like Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Olivia Rodrigo, Kacey Musgraves and many others.

The Don’t Go Yet singer took to IG to share glimpses from her preparation with other dancers and wrote, “See you tomorrow at the #VMAs.”

Fans came forward to shower her with love, praise and words like ‘queen’ and ‘te amo Camila.’

In the picture, Camila was clad in style as she danced away to the beat of the music.







