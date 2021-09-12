Priyanka Chopra celebrates 21 years of friendship with Lara Dutta

Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas is now successfully marking her name in Hollywood with her upcoming projects. Recently, the desi girl of B Town! has treated her fans with a new picture from a recent meet-up with co-star and friend Lara Dutta in London.

The White Tiger starlet celebrated the 21-years of friendship with the former co-star since meeting each other at the Miss India 2000 pageant.

Turning Instagram on Sunday, PeeCee shared the adorable picture, in which she is seen posing with Lara and her daughter, Saira. She captioned the post, “21 years and counting.. friendships that can pick up at any given time… @larabhupathi and her most shining star. Saira you’re definitely your mums daughter. Adore you. So much love for these ladies. And so many memories. Also Missed you #Pradeepguha.”





Pradeep Guha, who passed away recently, was their mentor during their pageant days.

In 2000, the Bell Bottom actress won the Miss India crown and later, the Miss Universe title as well. Meanwhile, the Sky Is Pink star was the first runner-up at Miss India but won Miss World crown later.

After winning their Miss Universe and Miss World titles, Priyanka and Lara marked their successful Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar in Andaaz.

Actress Dia Mirza, who also participated in Miss India 2000 along with Lara and Priyanka, was delighted to see her friends meet after many years. She took to the comments section of the post and wrote, "So glad you girls met."

On the work front, the Dostana actress will be next seen in The Matrix 4, titled The Matrix Resurrections, starring Keanu Reeves. She also has Text For You with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan and Russo Brother's Citadel.