Alia Bhatt marks her weekend with ‘healing’ Yoga pose, shares pictures of her beautiful home

Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt, who is an avid social media user, has shared an inside glimpse of her beautiful home as she marked her weekend with the 'healing' process Yoga.

The Highway star, who had been busy with the shoot of her upcoming production and acting venture Darlings, took to her social media handle and shared the amazing results of her meditation and Yoga with fans and followers.

The actress’ Yoga trainer, Anshuka, who is a known Yoga teacher for celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anand Panday, and Rakul Preet Singh, shared a photo of Alia doing the Sukhasana at her home during an exercise session.





While sharing the post, she wrote that the 2 States starlet believes, 'it is a beautiful day to go after our dreams,' so let's make every day count. Anshuka posted the photo with the caption, "Like Alia believes, 'It's a beautiful day to go after your dreams'. @aliaabhatt Happy Saturday y'all. Let's make everyday count #aliaabhatt #affirmations #yogaeverydamday #yogamumbai #believe #gratitude #dream #anshukayoga."

Taking to her Instagram story, the Raazi starlet re-shared the post by Anshuka. In the picture, she is seen sitting on a yoga mat. The actress donned a black tank top with matching tights for her workout session. Reposting her trainer's post, Alia added a sticker, 'healing' to the post.

On the work front, the Dear Zindagi actress has Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor in the pipeline. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produce by Karan Johar. Alia also got Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR.