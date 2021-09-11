Shah Rukh Khan fears if his fans will leave him for Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar in funny new ad

Shah Rukh Khan fears if his fans will leave him for Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar in funny new ad

Shah Rukh Khan teases OTT debut as he feels FOMO from Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn

The Baadshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, who is an avid social media user, has recently left his fans confused with his latest video making rounds on the internet.

In the shared video, the Chennai Express superstar can be seen discussing his experience with FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) after learning that prominent B Town! stars such as Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn have made their way to the digital platform.

The shared video, which is an ad for Disney+ Hotstar digital platform, was posted on Instagram by renowned filmmaker Karan Johar. He also revealed the actor was feeling 'FOMO', short for fear of missing out.

In the video, the Raees actor is seen standing on his balcony with actor Rajesh Jais by his side and waved at fans gathered outside his home. Rajesh suggested that, "Baki sab stars ke Disney+ Hotstar pe shows aur movies aa rahe hai na (All the other stars have their shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, and Sanjay Dutt).

With an upset face, Shah Rukh asks him, "Sab hai kya (Everyone is there)?" and Rajesh told him, "Matlab sab toh nahi hai (Not everyone is there). Sir, aap (Sir you)."





The video ended on a abrupt note with the words "to be continued" written on it. Sharing the video, K Jowrote, "Never thought I’d see the day when even the Baadshah of Bollywood feels FOMO. Now I’ve seen everything!! @iamsrk."

The Happy New Year actor also shared the video on his gram and captioned it with one of his most popular dialogue, “Hmmmm….Picture toh abhi baaki hai….mere doston…#SiwaySRK”





Meanwhile, SRK, who was last seen in the 2018 film Zero opposite Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, is currently shooting for Siddharth Anand's Pathan and Atlee's untitled film.