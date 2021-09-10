Kathryn Prescott admitted to ICU after deadly vehicle crash

Kathryn's sister said the actress is currently in NYC without family members to support her

Kathryn Prescott is fighting for her life at a hospital after being run over by a cement truck in New York City.



The actress' sister, Megan Prescott, said she is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit after being involved in an accident while crossing the street on Wednesday.

"After fighting through complex surgery some of Kathryn's injuries include: broken pelvis in two places, both of her legs, her foot and her left hand," Megan wrote on Instagram.

"She narrowly avoided paralysis. The doctors are hopeful that she will make a full recovery but this will only be possible with the correct care right now," she added.

She explained that London-born Kathryn is currently in NYC without family members to support her, and that she needs help in flying to her.

"I need help getting to New York to support her recovery," Megan shared. "I will have to help her until she can start to walk again. I need to be there to help her with literally everything as she will be able to do incredibly little by herself. She will be in rehab for a very long time and will need 24/hr care even after she leaves the hospital."

"I don't know what to do with myself. I have to be able to get to my sister to care for her and right now I have no way of doing so. I know there is so much going on in the world right now but I am heartbroken that I can't be with my twin sister in this horrible time in her life when she desperately needs me—I don't want her to go through this alone," Megan concluded.