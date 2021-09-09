Lili Reinhart issues emotional video plea to help ‘Riverdale’ creator’s kidnapped dad

Lili Reinhart releases a video plea for the safe return of the father of Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.
The actor posted the video to Instagram and is caption read, “#FREEFRANCISCO We believe in democracy and human rights, and we are gravely concerned about the treatment of political and civil society leaders in Nicaragua.”
For those unversed with the situation, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s father “and a dozen other activists were kidnapped and arrested. No one knows where they are being held and if they are being given food, water, or medicine.”