 
Thursday September 09, 2021
Lili Reinhart issues emotional video plea to help ‘Riverdale’ creator’s kidnapped dad

Entertainment

Hiba Anjum
Thursday, Sep 09, 2021
Lili Reinhart releases a video plea for the safe return of the father of Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

The actor posted the video to Instagram and is caption read, “#FREEFRANCISCO We believe in democracy and human rights, and we are gravely concerned about the treatment of political and civil society leaders in Nicaragua.”

Check it out below:

For those unversed with the situation, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s father “and a dozen other activists were kidnapped and arrested. No one knows where they are being held and if they are being given food, water, or medicine.”


