PCB sacks Misbah’s friend, appoint South African as fitness coach

Drix Simon has been given a special task to improve the fitness of some players of the national squad

LAHORE: In yet another change, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Thursday sacked fitness coach Yasir Malik and hire a foreign coach for the national team.

Sources privy to the matter said that South African Drix Simon has replaced Yasir Malik as fitness coach of the cricket team.

Yasir Malik — who had close ties with former head coach Misbah-ul-Haq — was working with the Pakistan men's cricket team for two years.

A few hours after the PCB management announced the T20 squad for the World Cup, Misbah ul Haq and Waqar Younis had resigned as head coach and bowling coach respectively.

South African fitness coach Drix Simon was working with the women's team. The PCB, as per sources, has made it clear that there will be no compromise on the fitness of the team's players.

Sources said that Malik will report to the National High Performace Center (NHPC) and there is no possibility of his return to the national squad.

A PCB spokesperson also confirmed that Malik would not be performing his roles and responsibilities with the team in the upcoming New Zealand series, however, he declined to comment on Malik's future.

According to the spokesperson, Drix Simon has been given a special task to improve the fitness of some players of the national squad.

Simon specializes in his work. He will be arriving after the New Zealand series and is expected to be accompanied by other support staff along with the Pakistani team.

Now, the only coaches who are said to be close to former Pakistan head coach Misbah ul Haq, are Shahid Aslam — who is serving as assistant head coach and Abdul Majeed — who is working as the fielding coach.

However, sources say it will be difficult to retain the remaining coaches on a permanent basis.