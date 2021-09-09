Court issues arrest warrants for Saba Qamar and Bilal Saeed

The warrants have been issued for their failure to appear before the court

A court in Lahore on Wednesday issued arrest warrants for actress Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed for their failure to appear before the judge.

According to Geo News, the arrest warrants were issued in connection with a case pertaining to shooting of a music video in the historic Wazir Khan mosque.

Last month, The Akbari Gate police registered the case against the duo on the complaint of lawyer Farhat Manzoor.



The FIR was registered under Section 295 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Pakistan Penal Code. The case was registered on a court order. A short clip of Qamar and Saeed at the historic mosque went viral on social media. The video drew strong reactions from religious circles.

Saba Qamar responded to the criticism in a series of tweets, saying the clip was a “prologue to the music video featuring a Nikkah scene. It was neither shot with any sort of playback music nor has it been edited to the music track,” she said on Twitter.