Lorde to miss out performing in 2021 MTV Video Music Award

Lorde will not take the stage because of "change in production elements"

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards will not one performer in action.

The show’s official Twitter account revealed that Lorde will not be taking the stage as previously planned due to "change in production elements".

"Due to a change in production elements, Lorde can no longer perform at this year's show. We love Lorde and cannot wait for her to perform on the VMA stage in the future!" the VMAs tweeted.

The 24-year-old singer was expected to perform Solar Power, a track from her latest musical outing which released last month.

She last performed at the VMA’s back in 2017 where she danced to her Melodrama song Homemade Dynamite.

She opted out of singing then as she caught the flu.



