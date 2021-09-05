Pakistan reports over 3,700 COVID-19 infections in 24 hours

The nationwide death toll from COVID-19 reaches 26,175. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 61 more COVID-19 related deaths and 3,747 infections in the last 24 hours, data from the National Command and Operation Centre showed Sunday.

Pakistan reported 3,747 positive cases of coronavirus after 57,908 tests were taken across the country in the past 24 hours, according to the NCOC's data.

With the fresh count of 61 fatalities, the nationwide death toll from COVID-19 reached 26,175. The country’s COVID-19 positivity rate now stands at 6.47%.



Sindh decides to launch vaccination drive at schools, colleges

The Sindh government has decided to launch a COVID-19 vaccination campaign in schools and colleges from September 6 (tomorrow), The News reported.





The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah on Saturday, which was attended by School Education Secretary Akbar Leghari, College Education Secretary Syed Khalid Haider Shah and other officers.

The meeting decided that all students enrolled in grades 9 and 10, and above would be vaccinated against Covid-19 and the consent certificate would be obtained from their parents in this regard.

Addressing private school owners and parents, the minister said that if administrators and parents of privately managed schools did not want their schools to close for an extended period, they should support this vaccination drive.