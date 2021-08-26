Pakistan reports over 4,500 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

COVID-19 claims 85 more lives in Pakistan in 24 hours. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 4,553 new coronavirus infections Thursday morning as the country continues its battle against the fourth wave of the pandemic.

According to the statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 61,446 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, out of which 4,553 returned positive.

The new infections take the nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,140,411. The positivity rate of COVID-19 cases has surged to 7.4%.

Meanwhile, another 85 people lost their lives to the virus.

The NCOC data showed that the total number of active cases in the country rose to 92,244 on August 26.



In addition to this, a total of 1,022,847 people have so far recovered from the virus, while the total number of deaths, with the fresh count of 85 fatalities, has risen to 25,320.

A day earlier, Pakistan reported 141 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest number of fatalities recorded in one day since 161 deaths were recorded nearly four months ago on May 4.

Pakistan has administered at least 47,802,106 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs two doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 11% of the country’s population.