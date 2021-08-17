File photo

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded another 95 fatalities from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Tuesday morning.

As per the statistics of NCOC, 48,181 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 3,221 came back positive.

Meanwhile, 4,291 people recovered from the infection during the same period, while another 95 people died.

The country's COVID-19 positivity rate now stands at 6.68%.



The gross positive cases inched up to 1,105,300, recoveries to 993,304 and deaths to 24,573, the NCOC data showed. The number of active cases, however, fell slightly to 87,423.

According to a Reuters report, Pakistan is reporting 4,351 new infections on average each day, 74% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 42,688,545 doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs two doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 9.9% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 849,679 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 51 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.