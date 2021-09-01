Pakistan reports over 100 COVID-19 deaths for second straight day

Pakistan is reporting 4,065 new infections on average each day. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported over 100 coronavirus-related deaths for the second straight day today, data from the National Command and Operation Centre showed.

According to the latest statistics, another 3,559 people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,163,688.

With the 101 fresh fatalities, the countrywide death toll from COVID-19 has reached 25,889. The country's positivity rate now stands at 6.63%.

The total number of active cases in the country is 93,901 on September 1.



It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan is reporting 4,065 new infections on average each day, 69% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 53,314,628 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 12.3% of the country’s population.



Vaccination drive for people aged 17 years or above begins

The coronavirus vaccination drive for people aged 17 years or above starts today (September 1) as part of the government's strategy to contain the spread of the infection.

Earlier, people who were 18 or older were being immunised against coronavirus in the country.

Last week, Umar, the head of the NCOC, and Dr Faisal Sultan, the special assistant to the PM on national health services, regulations, and coordination, announced a slew of new steps and plans to combat COVID-19 cases.

They announced that 17-year-olds will be able to receive coronavirus vaccine shots from September.

They also said Pakistan is preparing to offer inoculations to 15-year-olds and disclosed the government's vaccine mandates for anybody intending to travel or attend school.