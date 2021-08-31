COVID-19 claims 118 more people in Pakistan in 24 hours. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 118 more COVID-19 related deaths and 3,838 cases during the past 24 hours, data from the National Command and Operation Centre showed Tuesday.

According to the latest statistics of NCOC, 3,838 people tested positive for the virus after 52,112 COVID-19 tests were taken across the country in the last 24 hours. This brings the positivity rate to 7.36%.

With the fresh count of 118 fatalities, the death toll from COVID-19 reached 25,788 in the country.

In addition to this, a total of 1,039,758 people have so far recovered from the virus while the total number of active cases in the country rose to 94,573 on August 31.

Pakistan's total confirmed case count now stands at 1,160,119.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s positivity rate has been over 6% for the last nine days.

Pakistan, however, is reporting 4,099 new infections on average each day, 70% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 53,314,628 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 12.3% of the country’s population.