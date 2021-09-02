Money Heist season 5: What time can you watch it in your country?

Money Heist fans, rejoice!

The Netflix Original show, which has left fans glued to their screens for over four seasons, is returning to keep you on your toes.

For those that didn’t know, Money Heist's (La Casa De Papel) final season has been split into two halves. This blockbuster season will mark the last in the thriller series, the first of which arrives on Netflix on September 3rd, 2021.

Since Netflix is based in Los Angeles, all of their original releases drop at 12 A.M. This means that the rest of the states and countries will be able to watch the premiere at different times.

Here's a list of countries mentioned with their available time to stream the show, as per Netflix.

Take a look:



