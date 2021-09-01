Saudi Arabia eases domestic travel restrictions for vaccinated people

Passengers, except for children under 12 years, should have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine

Passengers, except for children under 12 years, should have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine

Saudi Arabia's national airline — AFP

RIYADH: Passengers who have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine would now be allowed to travel via domestic flights, said Saudi Arabia’s national airline Wednesday.



The new conditions regarding the two-dose vaccine come into effect today (September 1).

However, children under the age of 12 years would be exempted from this travel condition.

According to Saudi Arabian media, the authorities have advised travellers to check their status using the Tawakkalna app before booking their tickets.

Earlier in August, Saudi Arabia had eased COVID-19 restrictions for fully vaccinated residents, allowing them to directly travel to the Kingdom from countries facing a travel ban, including Pakistan.