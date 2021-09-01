 
Wednesday September 01, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Bella Hadid soars temperature with her steamy appearance in skimpy outfit

Bella Hadid shows off her incredible physique in white outfit

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wednesday, Sep 01, 2021
Bella Hadid soars temperature with her steamy appearance in skimpy outfit

Bella Hadid set pulses racing as she appeared in sheer tank top to show off her incredible physique during her outing in NYC.

The 24-year-old fashionista managed to make even a tennis outfit, looking amazing when she stepped out on Tuesday.

The Vogue cover girl  recently admitted that she felt 'pressure' to project a 'sexbot' image during the start of her career.

Bella Hadid soars temperature with her steamy appearance in skimpy outfit

Bella Hadid  rose  to fame as a teenager and has said she was still 'in the process of figuring out' who she was when the public first began learning about her.

More From Entertainment

Latest News