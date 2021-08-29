Angelina Jolie reaches 10 million Instagram followers after debut record

Angelina Jolie crosses 10 million Instagram followers after debut record

US actress, filmmaker and humanitarian Angelina Jolie has crossed 10 million Instagram followers with just three posts.



The Unbroken actress joined Instagram on August 20 and reportedly amassed over 1.7 million followers in just one hour.



She has reportedly broken all debut Instagram records including Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston to reach one million followers in the shortest time.

Angelina reached five million followers within 24 hours.

The filmmaker crossed 10 million followers on Sunday with just three posts.

Meanwhile, she is following only three Instagram accounts including a rights organization NAACP, Doctors Without Borders and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.

In her first-ever Instagram post, Angelina shared a handwritten letter she received from an Afghan girl after Taliban takeover.

The 46-year-old Oscar-winning actress also shared the reason with her millions of fans for joining the photo-video sharing platform.

