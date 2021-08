LUX Style Awards 2021 nominee list

The LUX style awards have finally announced their virtual nomination list for the 2021 show.

The LUX style awards office announced the news recently for categories in television, music, and fashion.

Here’s the full list of nominees:





Music

Best Singer of the Year

1. Abbas Ali Khan for Mein Yeh Janoun Na

2. Baluch Twins for Tazhn Teehaar

3. Khurram Iqbal for Dil Behelta Hai Kahan

4. Meesha Shafi for Sakal Ban

5. Mohammad Aizaz for Todi

6. Zeeshan Ali For Surkhwaab's Sanval





Best Song of the Year

1. Ayi Re by Haniya Aslam

2. Haiderum by Gul Mohammad and Khurram Iqbal

3. Lighten Up by Sajid and Zeeshan

4. Mein Ye Janoun Na by Abbas Ali Khan

5. Tazhn Teehaar by Baluch Twins

6. Teri Tasveer by Bayaan





Television

Best TV Director

1. Farooq Rind for Pyar Ke Sadqay

2. Haseeb Hasan for Alif

3. Saife Hasan for Ehd-e-Wafa

4. Siraj ul Haq for Raaz-e-Ulfat

5. Zeeshan Ahmed for Deewangi





Best TV Writer

1. Farhat Ishtiaq for Yeh Dil Mera

2. Maha Malik for Raaz-e-Ulfat

3. Mustafa Afridi for Ehd-e-Wafa

4. Umera Ahmed for Alif

5. Zanjabeel Asim Shah for Pyar Ke Sadqay





Best Female Actor - Critics

1. Hira Mani for Kashf

2. Mawra Hocane for Sabaat

3. Sajal Ali for Alif

4. Urwa Hocane for Mushk

5. Yumna Zaidi for Pyar Ke Sadqay





Best Female Actor – Viewer’s Choice

1. Ayeza Khan for Meherposh

2. Hiba Bukhari for Deewangi

3. Mawra Hocane for Sabaat

4. Saboor Ali for Fitrat

5. Sajal Ali for Alif

6. Yumna Zaidi for Pyar Ke Sadqay

7. Yumna Zaidi for Raaz-e-Ulfat





Best Male Actor - Critics

1. Ahad Raza Mir for Ehd-e-Wafa

2. Ahad Raza Mir for Yeh Dil Mera

3. Bilal Abbas for Pyar Ke Sadqay

4. Faysal Quraishi for Muqaddar

5. Hamza Ali Abbasi for Alif





Best Male Actor - Viewer’s Choice

1. Ahad Raza Mir for Ehd-e-Wafa

2. Ahad Raza Mir for Yeh Dil Mera

3. Bilal Abbas for Pyar Ke Sadqay

4. Danish Taimoor for Deewangi

5. Faysal Quraishi for Muqaddar

6. Hamza Ali Abbasi for Alif

7. Imran Ashraf for Kahin Deep Jalay