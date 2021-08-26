Afghan baby born on US evacuation plane named 'Reach'

— Twitter/@AirMobilityCmd

An Afghan woman had given birth onboard a US evacuation plane last week, moments after landing at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, as thousands of people eyed escaping the war-torn country.

The Afghan baby girl has been named "Reach" after the plane's call sign, the head of US European Command told reporters on Wednesday, Zee News reported.

Officials spoke to the mother and father of the child and they have decided to name her Reach because the transport aircraft’s call sign is Reach 828, the head of US European Command said.

During the flight from a staging base in the Middle East, the woman went into labour and began to experience complications, the US Air Force had said.

"The aircraft commander decided to descend in altitude to increase air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilise and save the mother´s life," the US Air Mobility Command said later on Twitter.

Immediately on landing at the Ramstein base, US military medics helped the woman deliver her baby in the cargo hold of the plane.

Mother and child were then transferred to a nearby medical facility "and are in good condition", it said.

Footage released by the US military showed the mother lying on a stretcher being carried off the plane by US soldiers at the base in southwest Germany.

The United States and allies urged Afghans to leave Kabul airport on Thursday, citing the threat of an attack by Daesh militants, as Western troops race to evacuate as many people as possible and get out themselves by August 31.