Jessie J lays bare ordeal with Ménière’s disease: 'Can’t go a day without pain’

Singer Jessie J revealed the devastating journey of her battling Ménière’s disease. The Bang Bang songstress said she is in pain every single day because of her health condition.



In an Instagram post, Jessie revealed she was left in tears for hours after noticing that the illness was ‘affecting her voice’.

Alongside a clip of her singing Purple Rain while competing in a singing competition in China, she began, "Yesterday I tried to sing a song I can usually sing with with ease, and I couldn’t. The issue I’m having isn’t my voice but is affecting my voice.

"And well… I sobbed. For hours. I let myself feel the broken part of me that sometimes I know I ignore when I shouldn’t. Like fell the floor TV show type [expletive]. 6 months in and I still cannot get through a full day without pain in my mid neck / throat," she added.

"Some days are so much better than others. Worst part is that it’s not my vocal chords. They are healthy and in there with their hands up like. Not us J, we got you. It’s something around them. Spine, thyroid, allergy. Who knows. The tests continue.

"95% of the time I am good. Positive and strong. Which is what I portray on here mostly. But that 5% will grow if not acknowledged. So yes, sometimes like yesterday. I break. All hope disappears. I feel so lost and so alone in what’s going on [sic]."

Jessie continued, "I guess I’m sharing this because people are always saying to me “how do you stay so positive all the time” and truth is I don’t. I definitely don’t unpack and live in how I felt yesterday. But I don’t take pride in always pretending I’m ok. It’s not healthy.

"That old line “it’s ok not to be ok”. I wrote it because it’s true and I still believe this platform is to inspire through truth. To anyone else going through a testing time. I feel you. I see you. We will get through this. Love you all," she concluded.

In December, Jessie shared she had been diagnosed with Ménière’s disease.