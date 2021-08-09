Ayeza Khan leaves Danish Taimoor in awe with her stunning photo in wedding dress

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan left her husband Danish Taimoor in the same awe as if it’s the first time they met in her bridal outfit as the couple celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary.



Danish and Ayeza celebrated their wedding anniversary on Sunday.

The Mehar Posh actor took to Instagram and posted a stunning photo of Ayeza in traditional bridal outfit to wish her on their wedding anniversary.

He wrote “@ayezakhan.ak 7 years ago, on this very date, I saw you in your wedding dress, a radiant vision, beautiful and sublime, and to this day I look at you with the very same awe, as if it’s the first time we met.”

“And this is an ode to you and to our story Happy Anniversary,” followed by a heart emoji.



Earlier, Ayeza Khan said “Today, is the date all my stars aligned, the 8th always takes me back to 2014, to our special day. @danishtaimoor16, you’re a man of substance, love and a treasure to cherish. It’s been 7 long years, MashAllah. Happy Anniversary.”

Ayeza Khan and Danish tied the knot in 2014 and have two children daughter Hoorain and son Rayan Taimoor.