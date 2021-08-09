Aima Baig shares her without makeup, no filters stunning photos

Web Desk

Pakistani singer Aima Baig delighted her millions of fans without makeup and no filters stunning photos from her recent trip to northern areas.

Taking to Instagram, the Ballay Ballay singer posted her adorable photos saying “Since everybody has been sharing photo dumps on Instagram. I couldnt resist, but wanted to feel cool too lol”

“These photos are from last week when i took a trip to Northern areas without tech, well i had my phone with me but i swear i wasnt using it as much without makeup and no filters,” Aima said.

The singer continued “People should try this detox more often, it feels pretty amazing.”



Fans and fellow showbiz stars showered love on Aima shortly after she posted the dazzling snaps.

Commenting on the post, Mehwish Hayat simply dropped heart and fire emoticons.