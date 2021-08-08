Fawad Khan jets off to Skardu for family vacation with kids, wife Sadaf

Web Desk

Superstar Fawad Khan is blowing off some steam with his wife Sadaf and three kids in Skardu

Spotted in viral photos, The Humsafar star is seen beating the summer blues with his trip up North.

Although Fawad himself has not documented his visit on Instagram, producer Ammara Hikmat, who also accompanied the group on the trip, posted photos of the actor, his wife, and kids - Ayaan, Elayna and Bia- on her social media.

In one photo, the Zindagi Gulzar Hai actor was spotted in vacation mode, teaching his son fishing in the blue rivers of Skardu. For his day out, Fawad pulled up a black bomber jacket paired with green pants and black cap.





In another photo, the actor posed for a photo inside Deosai National Park. Hikmat captioned his photo "Le Maula Jutt" referring to Fawad's character in upcoming movie.



The family of four also posed all smiles in the Shighar Fort. While Fawad had two daughters sitting on his lap, wife Sadaf wrapped her arm around husband. The family also had their masks up for protection.





At one instant, the former EP frontman was also spotted posing with his pals amid the Skardu river while the group looked sideways for the camera.

