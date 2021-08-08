Hira Mani’s latest dance video goes viral

Web Desk

Famous Pakistani star Hira Mani mesmerised her millions of fans with her dance video and it has now gone viral on social media.



The Yaqeen Ka Safar actor, 32 took to Instagram and posted the video from her dance class on Friday.

Hira Mani can be seen shaking a leg with her colleagues and the choreographer on the lyrics of the OSTs of her two drama serials Mere Paas Tum Ho and Do Bol.

She posted the video with caption, “Hiramani. App ka favourite gana konsa tha do bol ya mere pass tum hou.”

Hira Mani received love and appreciation for her dancing skills in the latest video.



The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time and the video has gone viral on social media platforms.