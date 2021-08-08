Feroze Khan thanks fans as ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ crosses one billion views

Web Desk

Pakistani star Feroze Khan has extended gratitude to his millions of fans for their love and appreciation after drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat crossed one billion views on YouTube.



The Khaani actor said on Twitter, “I thank all the fans from all over the world for such love and appreciation. All praise is to Allah alone for such mercy.”

Iqra Aziz also turned to Instagram and shared the poster of the drama serial to celebrate the milestone.

She wrote in the caption, “MASHALLAH” after Geo TV's blockbuster drama Khuda Aur Mohabbat achieved a historic milestone to become the first-ever drama to cross one billion views on YouTube.

It has broken all previous records in the history of Pakistani dramas.



Iqra Aziz and Feroze Khan essay lead roles in Khuda Aur Mohabbat season 3.



