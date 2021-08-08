Kit Harington opens up about suffering through ‘periods of real depression’

Web Desk

Kit Harington revealed that since the end of the HBO hit show, he has been through “some pretty horrible stuff”

Kit Harington is sharing his mental health ordeals as he details suffering through suicidal thoughts and depressive periods.

While chatting with The Times, the Game of Thrones actor, 34, said he became sober after he weathered ‘traumatic’ experiences involving alcohol.

Harington revealed that since the end of the HBO hit show, he has been through “some pretty horrible stuff” which led to him feeling like a “bad and shameful person.”

“And you feel that there’s no way out, that’s just who you are. And getting sober is the process of going, ‘No, I can change,’” he added.

Asked whether he became suicidal at any point, Harington said: “I will give you an answer to that question: the answer is yes. Yes of course. I went through periods of real depression where I wanted to do all sorts of things.”

The actor went on to hope that him opening up about his struggles will “maybe help someone, somewhere,” adding that he does not wish to be “seen as a martyr or special.”

“I’ve been through something, it’s my stuff. If it helps someone, that’s good,” he shared.