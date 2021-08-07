Prince William, Harry’s possible reconciliation dubbed ‘unconvincing’: report

Web Desk

Experts recently analyzed the possibility of Prince William and Prince Harry actually having a public reconciliation.



This claim has been brought forward by Kinsey Schofield in an interview with The Mirror.

There she was quoted saying, “I am still not convinced that there is a looming reconciliation. I don’t suspect that it is a priority for Prince William to patch things up with Prince Harry as they are at severely different stages in their lives.”

“It appears that Prince William is busy trying to support his family through death and scandal while Prince Harry is concentrating on projects that are financially beneficial.”