Web Desk

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra share loved-up photos

Bollywood rumoured lovebirds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra delighted their millions of fans with loved-up photos, leaving fans swooning.



The Kabir Singh actor turned to Instagram and posted the stunning photos with her Shershah co-star Sidharth Malhotra.

She posted the stunning photos with simple heart emoji.

The endearing post has left her millions of fans speculating she has confirmed her relationship with Sidharth.



Sidharth also turned to Facebook-owned app and shared the same photos.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth are rumoured to be dating. They also left for vacation in the Maldives at the start of this year.



Recently in an interview with Indian media, Kiara called her rumoured boyfriend one of her ‘closest friends’ in the Bollywood industry.

The rumoured lovebirds will soon be seen together in film Shershaah, releasing next week.