Aiman Khan celebrates Pakistan, poses in beautiful Attabad Lake

Web Desk

Aiman is documenting her trip to northern areas on Instagram

Actor Aiman Khan is in love with Hunza as she poses for a photo in Attabad Lake.

Slipping into an all-denim outfit paired with a white turtle neck, Aiman posed amid the mountains of Hunza for her latest photo. The diva also paired her look with round-shaped sunglasses.

"Attabad Lake," she simply captioned alongside her photos with a heart emoticon.

Earlier last week, Aiman jetted off for a family vacation with husband Muneeb Butt and daughter Amal Muneeb to the northern areas of Pakistan. The couple also documented their trip on Instagram.

