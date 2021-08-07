Aiman Khan celebrates Pakistan, poses in beautiful Attabad Lake

Actor Aiman Khan is in love with Hunza as she poses for a photo in Attabad Lake.
Slipping into an all-denim outfit paired with a white turtle neck, Aiman posed amid the mountains of Hunza for her latest photo. The diva also paired her look with round-shaped sunglasses.
"Attabad Lake," she simply captioned alongside her photos with a heart emoticon.
Earlier last week, Aiman jetted off for a family vacation with husband Muneeb Butt and daughter Amal Muneeb to the northern areas of Pakistan. The couple also documented their trip on Instagram.