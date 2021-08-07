Mahira Khan looks breathtaking in floral lehenga choli

Web Desk

Mahira Khan dons floral lehenga choli for famous fashion designer

Superstar Mahira Khan's exuberant lehenga choli is winning the internet.

The actor recently modeled for a famous Pakistani fashion designer in a yellow tulle and silk lehenga choli set featuring floral motifs and swept fans off their feet.

Mahira paired her look with half-tied tresses and a nose ring with earrings.



The mother-of-one exuded sheer grace and style as she posed for the camera and her fans too could not help but garner love for their favorite star with multiple heart and fire emoticons.







