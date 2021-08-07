Anoushay Abbasi finally receives coronavirus vaccine jab

Web Desk

Famous Pakistani actress Anoushay Abbasi on Saturday revealed that she finally received her Covid-19 vaccine jab.



Taking to Instagram, the Mera Saaein 2 actor posted her adorable photo while receiving the jab.

Anoushay Abbasi, who is an avid social media user, got her Covid-19 vaccine at Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi.

She posted the photo with caption “Finally got that jab #thatjab”.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars showered love on Anoushay Abbasi after she posted her photo.



Hira Mani dropped a simple heart-eyed emoticon in the comment section.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

On the work front, Anoushay Abbasi was last seen in drama serial Raqs-e-Bismil, that also stars Sarah Khan and Imran Ashraf in the lead roles.