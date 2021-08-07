Zahid Ahmed shares reason why he said yes to ‘Prince Charming’ story

Web Desk

Zahid Ahmed shares reason why he said yes to ‘Prince Charming’ story

Pakistani star Zahid Ahmed has shared with his fans the reason why he said ‘yes’ to Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui’s directorial debut short film Prince Charming.



The Jugnoo actor took to Instagram and shared a still from Prince Charming and expressed his thoughts about marriage and love.

Zahid said, “Marriage is a bond where two people AGREE to share their existence. As individuals they have the right to retain their own identities but their co-existence which is a new entity, has its own requirements.”

“It needs to be maintained, nurtured, refreshed and kept alive by the 2 people it lives between…otherwise they forget how to communicate and eventually forget how to love,” he said and added, “Of course this is all just my opinion and also the reason why I said yes to this story.”

“@sheheryarmunawar thank you for your brilliant execution, @mahirahkhan thank you for being so effortless to work with and bringing such depth to Sheherzade.”



Prince Charming, also starring superstar Mahira Khan premiered on Friday on YouTube.