The Weeknd releases music video of Take My Breath

Web Desk

The Weeknd marked the start of new era of his music career with the release of his new single Take My Breath.

The singer seems to have ditched his red-suit get up and wowed his fans once more with the groovy song, which is the first track of his fifth album.

The music video was initially scheduled to air in IMAX ahead of The Suicide Squad but was pulled out due to the "intense strobe lighting" as a result from epilepsy warning.

Earlier the singer had teased his return with a pulsing promo video which feature a handful of Olympic track-and-field stars Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad, Athing Mu, and Gabby Thomas and a second teaser titled The Dawn Is Coming.

"It’s the album I’ve always wanted to make," he said in GQ interview.

Take a look:







