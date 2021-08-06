Hania Aamir claps back at social media trolls: ‘I can’t be pretentious’

Web Desk

Hania Aamir claps back at social media trolls: ‘I can’t be pretentious’

Pakistani actress and singer Hania Aamir on Friday clapped back at social media trolls yet again, saying “Just because I’m growing up in front of so many people does not mean I can’t live my life.”



Sharing her adorable photo on Instagram, the Load Wedding actress said in a lengthy post “I’m young I’m genuine I’m flamboyant I’m loud and I’m kind. Just because I’m growing up in front of so many people does not mean I can’t live my life.”

“I will make mistakes. I will change. I will make bad choices and I will make better ones. My views will change and some won’t. I will grow and I will learn. But I will not apologise for being human. I will not apologise for growing for evolving.

“Honest hour because I’ve been struggling with these thoughts for the past few weeks trying to figure out what could possibly please the negative ones on the internet.”



She further said “I’ve come to a conclusion that I absolutely do not know how to be anyone else but me. I have unapologetically been myself loud and clear and that should not change because people fail to understand me. I am not just pretty pictures I am much more.

“I can’t be pretentious and I will not try to be someone I’m not.

“I hope we all can grow together and learn to be more tolerant towards each other,” Hania said and added “Do not lose your individuality just because you don’t see anyone like you or because people around you don’t understand you. As long as you’re not hurting anyone be yourself boo.”

“Here’s to truly living and being your unapologetic beautiful self,” the singer concluded.