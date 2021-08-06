Naimal Khawar embraces son Mustafa in loved-up snap: See Photo

Web Desk

Actor Naimal Khawar Khan's new photo with Mustafa has made fans go gaga.

Naimal turned to her Instagram Story on Thursday and shared an adorable photo with fans featuring her little munchkin in a throwback photo.

In the picture, Naimal smiles ear to ear as she holds Mustafa in her arms all-white traditional ensemble.

Young Mustafa also wore a white shalwar kameez for the photo.





Naimal's loved-up picture comes after the Anaa actor along with husband Hamza Ali Abbasi celebrated her son's first birthday.

"Today the light of our lives, my beautiful son Mustafa turns one. May Allah guide you to the straight path & bless you with many more my darling. Please say a prayer for his health & well being," wrote Naimal.