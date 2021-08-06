 
Sat Aug 07, 2021
Pak-US relationship 'moving in the right direction': Moeed Yusuf

National Security Adviser (NSA) to the Prime Minister, Moeed Yusuf. File photo
The Pakistan-US relationship is "moving in the right direction", National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf said on Friday. 

Yusuf, who tweeted about his recently concluded visit to the US, termed it a "constructive" one.

The NSA also gave insight into his engagements, saying that he continued his discussions, which began in Geneva, with his US counterpart Sullivan.

Besides that, Yusuf engaged with Capitol Hill, think tanks, media and Pakistani immigrants in the US.

Moeed Yusuf departs on visit to US

Yusuf had left for an official visit to the US last week on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by Prime Minister House, Yusuf departed on a visit to the US to review progress on bilateral engagement.

His visit is part of high-level bilateral engagements between the two countries, the statement said.

