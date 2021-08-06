Sheheryar Munawar’s directorial debut ‘Prince Charming’ wins hearts

Web Desk

Sheheryar Munawar’s directorial debut ‘Prince Charming’ wins hearts

Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui’s directorial debut short film Prince Charming, starring Mahira Khan and Zahid Ahmed, was released on Friday and it has won the hearts of the fans on social media.



The Parey Hut Love actor turned to social media and announced the release of the film.

Superstar Mahira Khan also took to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously to announce the release of Prince Charming.



The Raees actor tweeted “Prince Charming! Out now”.

The 11:25 minutes film has received thousands of views on YouTube shortly after it was released online at around 3:00 PM today.

Earlier, sharing the teaser of the film, Sheheryar Munawar had said “She was promised her Prince Charming. She only wants what was promised – is that too much to ask? A look into the morning of Sheherzade, as she splits her time between her husband, her daughter, and her lover.”

The film addresses post marital depression women are facing.

