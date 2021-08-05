Priyanka Chopra Jonas wishes Meghan Markle a very happy birthday

Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra wished her pal Meghan Markle a very happy birthday, putting rumours of discord to rest as she responded to the Duchess of Sussex for her latest initiative.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Priyanka Chopra wrote that she was 'happy to join' the cause, and praised Prince Harry's wife for putting the welfare of others before her own, on her big day.

Nick's sweetheart penned: "Happy birthday, Meghan. For her 40th birthday this year, in true Meg fashion, she’s chosen to put the welfare of others first.⁣ As we all know, the pandemic has disproportionately impacted women around the world.⁣"

The actress continued, "In America alone, OVER 2 MILLION WOMEN have departed the workforce since January 2020. The three groups experiencing the largest burdens are mothers, women in senior management positions, and women of colour. These women, who are pillars of our communities, are shouldering the brunt of the crisis, including homeschooling and caring for family members of all ages.⁣ It’s time to help women get back into the workforce.⁣"



Priyanka concluded, "The Duchess of Sussex has asked 40 of her friends to take 40 minutes to support women getting back into the workforce… Of course I was more than happy to join. ⁣Now that’s a great way to celebrate a milestone Birthday. Bravo, my friend. You can all join in too. If you are able, donate time to mentoring, community service or any act or service that you can and maybe we can all collectively contribute to a global wave of compassion.⁣"

Hillary Clinton, Sarah Paulson, Ciara, Gabrielle Union, Diana Award CEO Tessy Ojo, Katie Couric, Deepak Chopra and Sofia Carson among those who posted about their support on social media.

Adele, Amanda Gorman, Amanda Nguyen, Ibram X. Kendi, Gloria Steinem, José Andrés, Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and Stella McCartney also joined Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle.

Meghan and Priyanka have been friends for years, but in the last few years reports suggested that their relationship became strained after the Duchess of Sussex skipped Priyanka's wedding to Nick Jonas.

