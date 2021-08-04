Jessica Mulrone no longer friends with Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulrone has not wished her friend on her 40th birthday amid reports that the Duchess of Sussex has distanced herself from the Canadian fashion stylist.



The Duchess of Sussex received birthday wishes from the members of the British royal family and thousands of fans on social media websites.

Meghan's fans believe Jess won't send birthday wishes to Meghan because they are no longer friends.



Referring to Jessica's recent cryptic Instagram post, some fans said it indicated that their friendship was over.

"Life changes. you lose friends. You lose pieces of yourself that you never imagined would be gone, And then, without even realizing, those pieces come back. New love enters. Better friends come along. And a stronger, wiser you, is staring back in the mirror," Jessica had written to her Insta story.

Meghan Markle is living in the United States with her husband Prince Harry and two children after stepping down from her royal role.