'The Suicide Squad' featuring Margot Robbie Idris Elba and Jon Cena to release on Friday

Web Desk

The "Suicide Squad" starring Margot Robbie Idris Elba, Jon Cena and Sylvester Stallone will release in movie theaters and on the HBO Max streaming platform on Friday.

"The Suicide Squad" follows the 2016 movie that did well at the box office but got weak reviews.



Based on characters from DC Comics, the squad is "a group of criminals who fall into doing good things against their will because they have a bomb stuck in the neck and they'll get their heads blown up if they don't do what they're told," the Australian actress said.



The plot sees Quinn, Peacemaker, Bloodsport and other convicts recruited for a mission to destroy a Nazi-era prison and laboratory on a remote island.





