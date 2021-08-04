Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong 'looking forward' to working with new CPEC chief

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Noon Rong (L) and new CPEC Authority Chief Khalid Mansoor (R)

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong on Wednesday congratulated Khalid Mansoor for taking office as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Affairs and said he is "looking forward" to working with him..

Amb Nong also lauded Lieutenant General (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa’s services as the former CPEC Authority chief.



“Congratulations to Mr Khalid Mansoor and looking forward to jointly promoting #CPEC with high quality development. I pay special tribute to Mr Asim Saleem Bajwa for your contribution in advancing CPEC. Our cooperation will be valued, friendship cherished, and efforts recognised,” wrote the Chinese ambassador.

Who is Khalid Mansoor?

Mansoor, holding a Degree in Chemical Engineering with Distinction and honours, brings with him over four decades of experience working with multiple organisations in energy, petrochemicals and fertilisers industries. He is expected to lead the second phase of CPEC, which will focus on industrial cooperation.

Mansoor is also a well-known business leader and has served as President of Overseas Chamber of Commerce of Industry (OICCI). He was the Chief Executive of The Hub Power Company Limited (Hubco) since May 20, 2013.

According to Geo News, Mansoor has vast experience working abroad, with Chinese companies and banks.

Asim Bajwa steps down as CPEC Authority chief

Lt Gen Bajwa resigned from his position as the CPEC Authority's chief on Tuesday, thanking the government and Prime Minister Imran Khan for their support.

Bajwa wished Mansoor luck, as he replaces him as the special assistant to the prime minister on CPEC Affairs.

He said Mansoor was fully equipped to take CPEC forward. "CPEC is a lifeline for Pakistan; it will transform us into a progressive and fully developed country."

Bajwa was appointed as CPEC Authority chairman back in November 2019.