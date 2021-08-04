‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan congratulates Turkish athletes

Web Desk

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul congratulated athletes Yasemin Adar and Ferhat Arican for winning the bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympics.



Engin, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, turned to Instagram to congratulate them.

He posted a photo of Yasemin, who won a bronze medal in the Tokyo 2020 Games, making her the country's first-ever Olympic medalist in women's wrestling, and congratulated her.

Engin wrote in Turkish which reads: “Congratulations, great success, we are proud.”

He also shared the photo of Turkey's Ferhat Arican, who also finished with the bronze in parallel bars at the Olympics on Tuesday, and felicitated him.

The Turkish actor said “Good job, our first gymnastics Olympic medal came from Ferhat Arican.”

On the work front, Engin will next be seen in another historical drama serial Barbaroslar.