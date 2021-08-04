Jennifer Aniston is 'jealous' of Jennifer Lopez's red carpet skills: Here's why

Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston said she still needs to learn a thing or two from the Latino singer

Jennifer Aniston could not help but gush over Jennifer Lopez's exceptional looks on the red carpet.



The Friends alum said she still needs to learn a thing or two from the Latino singer.

In a new interview with InStyle, Jen said, "I want to know what gives her the look like she’s about to be seething."

“It’s amazing. She’s almost stuck getting mad at somebody, but she’s just so gorgeous,” she continued.

“She’s like, ‘I can’t believe I’m standing here.’ But I don’t think she’s trying; she fell out of bed that way. She’s a performer,” the 52-year-old actress went on.

When it comes to posing for her own red carpet appearances, Aniston is still searching for her own go-to poses.

“[How you pose] depends on your stylist because they go, ‘Never do this! Always do this!’ I’m like, ‘Well, that feels weird,’” Jen explained. “I don’t know how to stand on a red carpet, but you do the best you can.”