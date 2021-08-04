Yo Yo Honey Singh charged for domestic violence and cheating

Indian rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife, Shalini, has accused him of cheating and domestic violence.

Married to the singer since 2011, Shalini has filed a plea against Singh in Delhi's Tis Hazari court as per an Indian media outlet.

In the documents filed, Shalini says she has been 'subjected to numerous incidents of physical abuse, verbal, mental abuse and emotional abuse,' at the hands of Hirdesh Singh (as is his real name).

Shalini also accused Honey Singh of alcoholism and adultery. She said he had 'casual sex with multiple women' and refused to take her along for music tours.

Shalini also revealed that the singer stopped wearing his wedding ring saying that wearing diamonds does not bring luck.

The court has issued a notice to the singer and sought his response.