Nadia Hussain contracts coronavirus, says 'no major symptoms yet'

Web Desk

Hussain shared the news with her followers, asking them to pray for her

Renowned model and actress Nadia Hussain said she is down with coronavirus.

Hussain took to Instagram to share the news with her followers, asking them to pray for her.

The Jalan starlet said she is not experiencing any major symptoms, apart from fever that lasted for two days.

"The freaking bug has caught me too!!!! Had managed to avoid it for all this time but it had to happen I guess!!!" Hussain wrote.



"So far I'm good. Had fever only for 2 days. No major symptoms yet Alhamdulillah!!!" she added.

Meanwhile, a number of Pakistani celebrities revealed they have contracted the virus amid its ongoing fourth wave in the country.

These include Adnan Siddiqui, Sumbul Iqbal and more recently Faisal Qureshi and Ushna Shah.