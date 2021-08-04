Mansha Pasha loses all data as her mobile phone blows up while on charge

Web Desk

Mansha Pasha loses all data as her mobile phone blows up while on charge

Mansha Pasha, who is an avid social media user, lost all her data after her mobile phone blew up next to the television while on charge.



The actress and television presenter revealed this on Instagram on Wednesday.

Sharing the photos of her damaged mobile phone in the Insta Story, the Laal Kabootar actress said, “My phone just blew up.”

Mansha further said, “This is an older model I gave to someone to use and it blew up next to the tv while on charge!"

She continued, “Super dangerous I lost all the data that I hadn’t transferred but thank God it wasn’t in anyone’s hand when it blew up.”

Earlier, Mansha Pasha shared her stunning photos on Instagram and won the hearts of the fans.

Mansha is followed by one million followers on the Facebook-owned app.